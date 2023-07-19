Toledo mothers who have lost children to gun violence organize anti-violence march

Sisters 4 Unity is holding a march against gun violence from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Smith Park in central Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sisters for Unity is an organization founded last year by four mothers bonded through grief.

"I lost my son, Christopher Kinnebrew. on July 3, 2021, to gun violence," Lashawnda Kinnebrew said.

"My son is Issac Carpenter. He was murdered on July 2, 2022," Aviance Hill said.

"My son's name is Jo'von Unique Porter, known as Dede Porter. He passed away on March 3, 2021. He was shot and killed," Abena Rowland said.

"I do have a 37-year-old son and I have not lost him through death, but I have lost him to the system because he has been in and out of jail," Yolanda Waller said.

All four of the women shared with the Toledo community how violence has rewritten the stories of their families. Together, they created Sisters 4 Unity in hopes of saving the next person.

"Every day I get to relive July 2 over and over again every single day," Hill said. "But I'm going to do it and I'm going to do it with power. I'm going to use my pain for power and purpose. I'm going to help change some laws. I'm going to help save some families."

Sisters 4 Unity is holding a march against gun violence from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Smith Park in central Toledo.

"Our children died tragically and it's all from a disconnect," Rowland said. "Our intention is to bring the connection back, bring the families back, bring the kids back where they can play and enjoy life and not be scared."

As mothers, they are taking the lead for every child and every family in Toledo.

"We want to get together and let the community know we are tired of it. We don't want another mother, parent, grandfather, grandmother, no one to go through what we are going through," Kinnebrew said.

Waller said ending gun violence requires a community effort.

"We need everyone from all races and all walks of life," Waller said. "I do believe that when the community sees this happening, it will have a greater impact and an effect on the community."