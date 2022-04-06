Single vehicle crash kills 22-year-old in Middleton Township

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash late Tuesday night. The driver lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and flipped over into a ditch

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — One person is killed in a fatal crash after 11 p.m. Tuesday night in Middleton Township.

The accident occurred on Dunbridge Road near OH-582 where a driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and flipped over into a ditch.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The driver, 22-year-old Colten J. Schroeder of Bowling Green, was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The road was closed so crews could respond to the accident and remove the trapped victim from the vehicle.