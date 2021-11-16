Simply Susan's celebrating reopening of renovated store with holiday event on Thursday

'Let's Jingle & Mingle!' will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday to celebrate the store's reopening after being closed for 2 weeks during renovations.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A popular gift and apparel shop in Tiffin is celebrating the end of a renovation project.

Simply Susan's Boutique in downtown Tiffin was closed for two weeks to upgrade the small shop.

The main project was replacing the floor of the building after owner Susan Wilkinson purchased the building.

But now, Simply Susan's is back open just in time for holiday shopping.

Wilkinson believes this holiday season, we should all try to support locally owned shops as much as we can.

"The small businesses in this community, and wherever you're watching from, are the heart in your town. Like, without them..." Wilkinson explained. "Just shop local. I don't have any other words than to support small, shop local; it's the heart of your town, it's the heart of your cities."

Wilkinson's goal is to make her store a one-stop-shop for all holiday shopping.

"We have chocolates, we have apparel, we have decor, we have ornaments, and custom products are available," said Wilkinson, "and we gift wrap it all. Free gift wrapping. So when you leave, it's ready to give."

Simply Susan's will be holding a Let's Jingle & Mingle! event to celebrate the renovations this Thursday starting around 4:45 p.m. at 70 S Washington St. in downtown Tiffin.

The event will feature special deals, food and live music.