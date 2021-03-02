Love blooms amid pandemic for local wedding chapel

"Simply Married" is expanding to a new location.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Not all businesses are dying in the pandemic; for a small downtown Toledo wedding chapel, love has bloomed so frequently, it required an expansion.

Simply Married has moved from downtown Adams St. to uptown Adams St. - 1500 Adams to be exact.

Owner Jessica Kozak explained business hasn't slowed at all. In fact, couples are persevering through life's storms, pandemic and all.

"The masks, they're required, but they have become sort of a fashion statement. It's been fun and interesting to see how our couples and their bridal party has incorporated that into their colors, and things of that nature," Kozak said.

The move happened just in time for Valentine's Day. Simply Married welcomed its first marriage in the new space Monday, Feb. 1. Kozak said the couple drove all the way from Lorain to get married at the chapel, without even seeing the space first.

The new venue is wider, more spacious, and features new lighting and backdrops for couples and their wedding parties.

The pandemic was a challenge to navigate at first, Kozak said. Couples didn't know how they'd need to adjust their plans amid the uncertainty of COVID-19. But, as the virus shrank wedding venue sizes and guest lists, smaller spaces like Simply Married's chapel rose in demand.

Kozak documents each of her chapel's marriages on Instagram where she shares a bit about each couple's story. Some couples love the traditional white dress and black suit jacket. Other couples opt to wear something less traditional. Some couples like to be loud and proud in their matrimony, others prefer to be simply married anonymously.

Kozak celebrates it all.