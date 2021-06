Several school districts are signed on to offer self-defense and awareness curriculum to students.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Justice for Sierah, Inc. is looking for a few more schools to join its self-defense pilot program this fall.

Sierah Strong for the Schools is a curriculum focused on teaching 6th through 8th graders awareness and self-defense over the course of several weeks in physical education and health classes.

A summer training for teachers will also be offered by Justice for Sierah, Inc.

Several area districts are already signed on.