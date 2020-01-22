TOLEDO, Ohio — Join the festivities on February 8 at Sierah Joughin's birthday soiree.

Enjoy a night of food, drinks and live and silent auctions at the purple-tie event.

There will also be a birthday surprise to keep the party going.

The party starts at 6 p.m. and will last until midnight at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons.

Those who attend will also get to hear from the people leading the charge for the initiatives of Justice for Sierah.

Sierah Joughin was kidnapped and killed while riding her bike in July 2016. Now, the organization Justice for Sierah is working to change laws when it comes to repeat violent offenders, and to empower young people with self awareness and self defense techniques in school.

RELATED: 5K fundraiser to be held in honor of the legacy of Sierah Joughin

RELATED: Kasich signs Sierah’s Law, 30 others; vetoes ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill

RELATED: ‘Spirit of Sierah Run’ honors the life of Sierah Joughin