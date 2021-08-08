Sierah Joughin memorial run has new name and location this year

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in August.
A familiar race has a new name and location.
The Justice for Sierah 5k run/walk will be partnering with the University of Toledo to hold the event on campus for UT's Family Weekend this year. The Race will be held Oct. 22 and will now be known as the Ce the Light Glow Run.
Money raised goes to self-defense courses in the community and schools. Kids and families are welcome.
