Justice for Sierah gala raises money for self-defense

Benefit in honor of Sierah Joughin will fund charities that help young people with self defense and self empowerment.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired April 30, 2021.

A night of food, drinks and live and silent auctions at Sierah's Birthday Soiree will raise money to honor Sierah Joughin and help keep children safe.

Sierah's Soiree returns for the first time since the pandemic. This year's event will be at 7 p.m., Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

The fundraiser benefits Justice for Sierah, Inc., which funds the Sierah Strong Program. In 2020, the event raised $170,000.

Sierah Joughin was a University of Toledo student who kidnapped and killed while riding her bike near Delta in July 2016.

The soiree will celebrate what would have been her 26th birthday. The dress code is "purple tie" because purple was her favorite color, though any color of attire is acceptable, organizers said

The organization Justice for Sierah is working to change laws regarding repeat violent offenders, and to empower young people with self awareness and self defense techniques in school.

The organization also is lobbying for nationwide adoption of Ohio's Violent Offender Registry, known as Sierah's Law. The law has created a registry of violent offenders so that communities can know where they live in their neighborhoods.

