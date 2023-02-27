Pennsylvania winery delivers water to help save sick horses in East Palestine

The Murphy family says since the train derailment, their animals have been sick.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — While the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says no animals or wildlife have died since the train derailment, residents who live in East Palestine tell 10TV they are concerned for their health and for their pets.

The Murphy family, who owns 40 acres of land and multiple cats, dogs and horses, say since the derailment, their animals have been sick. While they wait for the water testing results on their well, the family says they feared their animals could have died, without help from a stranger.

“You can't even take a drink of your own water when you're worrying, second-guessing. Should I even be showering in this stuff?” says Linda Murphy.

Linda and her husband Russ have happily lived in East Palestine with their dogs, cats and horses for over 25 years.

“{The horses}, they're my joy. That's where I go. And that's my church on Sunday, I ride with friends we brought up in the woods. And it's just such a sense of finding yourself and peace, and one with nature,” she said.

Until one day, they say they woke up and their joy, peace and nature were gone.

“How did we know that we wake up one day and not be able to drink water out of your faucet? Well, I mean, that's mind-blowing. You know that just one day that your last best day was the day before a train wreck in your town,” says Russ.

The Murphy family says since the derailment, their animals have been sick. Their cats and dogs have been throwing up and one of their horses has been swelling, sweating and suffering from diarrhea.

"I called the vet that came out and they just said it was an allergic reaction to something environmental,” says Linda.

Linda says the only variable was the impact of the derailment. As they await the water test results, they are sticking to bottled water, per recommendation by the Ohio EPA and Gov. Mike DeWine.

"Our water was perfect. We had wonderful water. I prefer our water over bottled water any day,” says Linda.

The Murphys say bottled water only goes so far with horses because each one needs at least 100 gallons of water every week.

They say they contacted Norfolk Southern asking for aid, and the family center was offering five-gallon jugs.

"That’s one bucket. So that's like a glass for me and you for a horse. So not a really good alternative and not long-lasting,’ says Linda.

The Murphys say their fear and anxiety kept growing as the fate of their horses remained up in the air. Jen Mobilia, whose family owns Arrowhead Wine Cellars, saw Murphy’s story and said she had to help.

“We have all these empty tanks that we use to transport grape juice and wine in. I said, 'we have an endless supply of water, clean water, we have got to help these people',” says Mobilia, whose family delivered 500 gallons of water to the Murphy’s.

Mobilia says they will continue to deliver as much water as the family needs. It’s the kindness of a stranger that the Murphys say means everything during this unknown time.

“Absolutely amazing people, amazing, I can't even say enough good things,” says Linda.

10TV contacted Norfolk Southern Sunday evening, asking specifically if they could provide greater aid to families with larger animals that require more supplies. They did not respond.