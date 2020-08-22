Shows must go on for performing art centers during times of uncertainty

Many theaters and the performing art centers in our community are trying to think of creative ways to perform and display their talents.

As we await an announcement from Gov. Mike Dewine about theaters and the performing art centers, many in our community are trying to think of creative ways to perform and display their talents.

Many places had to close their doors due to the pandemic. Businesses and restaurants had to adjust during these times of uncertainty and theaters and performing arts centers had to do the same.

The Croswell Opera House had to think of creative and unique ways to still keep the art form alive and people entertained.

"I have actually produced a full play outdoors at our local farmers market which was a wonderful experience and I would say really just a remarkable way to experience theater through a different environment," added Jere Righter the Artistic Director for The Croswell Opera House.

Other than outdoor plays, they even had virtual shows where people can purchase a ticket and watch the performance from the comfort of their own home. Performers still need to rehearse for the outside shows.

Righter said that everyone is socially distanced during rehearsal.

"Amazing how respectful these artists are of each other. They are well spaced, they're not just six feet. You know we have a very large stage in rehearsal room so people can stand or be at their instruments 20 feet away but they are all wearing their mask the entire time," said Righter.