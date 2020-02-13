TOLEDO, Ohio — Even though it's already February, we haven't seen that much snow fall this winter.

However this week, WTOL's First Alert team issued two First Alert Days due to heavy snow fall.

The sloppy roads, the icy spots, snow covered driveways and sidewalks will have to be constantly cleared this week.

But did you know, there's a law in Toledo about keeping your sidewalks clear?

According to Toledo Municipal code, you get one full day or 24 hours to have snow removed from commercial and residential properties within the city.

When snow emergencies are declared, the Department of Public Safety Director is also allowed to implement a parking ban.

And remember when it's cold and you're outside, your body has to work harder to stay warm. Even in your upper 30's, you can be more susceptible to a heart attack by spending time outside doing any strenuous activity.

Be extra careful if you have any history of heart problems, high cholesterol or elevated blood pressure.

Also make sure to check in on the elderly because they may be too proud to ask for help.

