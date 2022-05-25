Should teachers talk about school shootings in class?

Educators say the tragedy heavily impacts students and teachers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The impact of the Texas elementary school shooting on Tuesday is being felt across the country, and especially in schools.

According to educators, it's good for teachers and students to talk about it and make it age-appropriate. Whether it will be talked about varies from school to school and different grade levels.

Perrysburg Schools superintendent, Tom Hosler, said a tragedy like the school shooting impacts not only students, but teachers too.

"People go into education to work with children because they have this deep love to want to work with students and care about students and when this happens it leaves them kind of hollow," Hosler said.

The conversations between teachers and students could be heavy, but Kevin Dalton with the Toledo Federation of Teachers said it's vital to not just talk, but to listen.

"Instead of telling them I think they probably need to be listening at this point I think they need to ask the students how they're feeling, listen to how they're feeling and also try to create as much positivity within the classroom but not marginalize the tragedy that happened," Dalton said.

While discussions happen in the classroom, Hosler said it's important to not forget about this outside the classroom.

"Where is that outrage? We've seen outrage at board meetings over the last year and a half over masks and not to mask and CRT and other kinds of things and I know teachers have said, where is the outrage for this?" Hosler said.