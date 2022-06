Flames erupted at Shotzy's Bar and Grille Thursday afternoon. So far, no injuries have been reported.

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Crews are on the scene of a major fire that broke out at an Upper Sandusky restaurant Thursday afternoon.

The call came in sometime before 3:30 p.m., after Shotzy's Bar and Grille on North Sandusky Avenue went up in flames.

As of 4:10 p.m. the scene was still active. No injuries have been reported.

So far, a cause has not been determined.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.