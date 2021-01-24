Shots fired into Upper Arlington home of Ohio health official; no injuries

The home is owned by Dr. Mary Kate Francis, the department's assistant medical director.

Shots were fired Saturday into an Upper Arlington home owned by an official with the Ohio Department of Health, but police said no one was hurt.

Upper Arlington police said they received a call about the shots being fired at around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they did not find any suspect but did find the home had been shot.

Press Secretary Melanie Amato of the Ohio Department of Health confirmed Sunday the home is owned by Dr. Mary Kate Francis, the department's assistant medical director.

Amato declined further comment.

When reached by phone on Sunday, Francis told 10TV any information would have to come from Upper Arlington police.