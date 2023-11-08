'Shots 4 Tots' event location changed to Heatherdowns Branch Library

The immunization clinic was initially planned to be held at the Holland Branch Library.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The location of the Sept. 5 "Shots 4 Tots" clinic has changed, according to a press release from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The immunization clinic, which remains scheduled for Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., was initially slated to take place at the Holland Branch Library. However, due to construction on the Holland branch, the clinic will now take place at the Heatherdowns Branch Library.

The library clinic, which provides vaccinations from birth to 18 years old, is walk-in only and does not require appointments. The TLCHD requires patients bring a paper shot record, insurance card and a parent's ID.

Shots 4 Tots charges a $21.25 administration fee per shot for those whose insurance does not cover any vaccines or for those without any insurance. The TLCHD does not turn away for inability to pay. The Vaccines for Children program provides free vaccines for people who meet certain requirements. You can read more here.