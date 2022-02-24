Short police pursuit ends with a car flipped upside down and three hospitalized with serious injuries

Police were not involved in the actual crash which occurred late Wednesday night in north Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A vehicle is forced through a fence and flipped upside down to end a police pursuit just before midnight on Thursday. The three people that were in the involved vehicles have been sent to the hospital, all with serious injuries, one with more severe injuries.

The crash occurred in north Toledo at the intersection of Pearl and Chestnut.

Officers explain that this stemmed from a short pursuit in which the driver sped down Pearl and blew a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle. That vehicle was forced through a residential fence and flipped upside down.

The person in the flipped vehicle had to be extricated and was transported to the hospital by life squad. The two people who were in the car who were fleeing the police were transported to the hospital.