Shoppers flock to stores for last-minute Thanksgiving items

Customers are learning prices are higher and there are less items this year.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Shoppers went into Walt Churchill's Market in Perrysburg with grocery lists in hand and left with carts full of items.

Thanksgiving week is notorious for bringing in crowds to the grocery store, but store manager Dave Duling said the Wednesday before is the most popular.

"It's been pretty busy in here," he said. "We've been above our sales for previous years and it's been quite busy with customers."

Duling said they've noticed larger orders this year compared to last year.

"I took a 26-pound turkey out to somebody's car," he said. "So, there's a lot of bigger turkeys than last year."

Just like many things this year, the market ran into some shortages on certain items. Duling said some of the traditional holiday favorites are tough to keep in stock right now.

If there's something specific you're needing this holiday season, it's recommended you call around first to see if stores have what you're looking for.

If you're not wanting to go into the store, some places also offer home and curbside delivery options.