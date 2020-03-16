PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With everything from fine dining to fast-food restaurants closed for dine-in due to Governor Mike DeWine's executive order, shoppers hit the grocery stores for the second time this week to stock up.

Some shoppers we spoke at Walt Churchill's in Perrysburg said the situation is hard to believe.

"Man, feel like it's a dream," Perrysburg resident Zach Stewart said.

Stewart said he heard the update during the governor's press conference on Sunday and immediately decided to enjoy one more meal out.

"There was an eye roll. I said you got to me kidding me," Stewart said. "Well, get on the phone, called my wife, let's go get dinner for the last time, for I don't know how many weeks until we can go out and have dinner again."

After their meal, Stewart headed out to Walt Churchill's in Perrysburg to pick up more essential goods.

"Some fresh fruit, we're stocked up on meats but you know, it's just crazy," Stewart said. "But you gotta be prepared in case things do go more south."

The night manager at Walt Churchill's said they saw a rush of shoppers after the announcement.

"We got hit early on Thursday but today was a lot of the same," Hayden Klatt said. "A lot of people wanted canned foods, meats, stuff that they could freeze and hold onto for a while just in case."

DeWine also announced changes to the state's unemployment to help workers affected by the restaurant closures. But the Stewarts said the businesses still open for carryout and delivery need the community more than ever.

"They've just been let know today that they're not going to have jobs and that's a hardship," Anna Stewart said. "So we also want to support them and make sure they are also able to continue to make a living."

Klatt compared the last few days to the last-minute rush before Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Stewart compared it to the blizzard of 1978, but said this is different.

"We're able to get prepared now," Stewart said, "but it's just still you know, out of words of what to say with the scenario it is."

Schools remain closed for three weeks starting Monday, but DeWine tweeted out Sunday that it's possible that could be extended.

