DUNDEE, Mich. — Nearly a dozen kids in Dundee, checked off their Christmas lists cheThursday night as they shop with a cop.

Usually quiet by the evening time, the Dundee Village offices was full of kids, loved ones and their police officer friends.

Korbin and Officer Dana Holzemer were excited to see each other again.

" I didn't want to go to school and I was sleepy and I was cranky and my grandma called an officer in to help me get to school and that's where we met," Korbin said.

It's a friendship that's blossomed for about a year. With officer Dana checking in on Korbin and his Grandma as often as she can.

"I'll stop and get him a bagel with cream cheese and make sure he's ready for school," Holzemer said.

So now they're riding the Santa express together heading to do some shopping.

Officer Dana wanted to make sure Korbin has a meaningful Christmas this year.

"I made sure that he was in the program this year that he could shop with a cop," Holzemer said.

For 12-year-old Korbin, Officer Dana has become one of the adults in his life he can depend on, and not just when he's picking out a new keyboard to play Fortnite.

"When she comes over I usually stop playing my video game and hang out for a minute," Korbin said.

So getting to shop together was pretty cool.

"He knew exactly where to go, he was like the Walmart master, we went right back to get his gaming supplies," Holzemer said.

It's a friendship that will last far past this event as they, along with the other kids in this year shop with a cop get to wrap presents and head back home on the Santa express.

"He's one of the reasons I became a police officer a long time ago, is to help out kids and be a positive aspect to the community," Holzemer said.