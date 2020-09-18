Shootout in east Toledo leaves man shot in face

Police say neither the victim or the neighbors were being cooperative with police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shootout in east Toledo leaves one person shot in the face late Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Artis Place inside of the Wiler Homes.

Police say someone came up to the complex and opened fire at an apartment; the man inside the apartment returned fire at the shooter, but was shot in his face and his hand.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say neither the victim nor the neighbors were being cooperative with officers. Police say the victim was the person who called 911 for help.