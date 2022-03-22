A shootout overnight at a central Toledo gas station

Multiple shooters were firing from inside and outside the gas station; no one was hurt in the shooting but a car and windows were struck by bullets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Stop & Shop gas station at Monroe Street and Auburn Avenue became the scene for a shoot-out around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, no one was hurt in the shooting.

There were multiple shooters involved, firing from inside and outside of the gas station according to detectives.

Despite no one being hurt, there was collateral damage. One car was hit by crossfire along with several windows being shot out of the gas station.

The central Toledo gas station, according to detectives, is a troubled spot and had a similar situation happen a few weeks ago.