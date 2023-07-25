Shooting reported in Monroe, Mich.

Police said one person was wounded in a shooting in the city.

MONROE, Mich. — Officials in the city of Monroe, Mich., said Tuesday afternoon there was a shooting there.

According to a Monroe fire and police Twitter account, city police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened on Winchester Street.

One person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to the post made around 1 p.m..

The shooter is in custody and the public is not in danger, police said.

Authorities did not say when the shooting occurred and had no additional information about the identity of the shooter or the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we have more information.

