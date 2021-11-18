Fatal shooting reported in east Toledo Thursday afternoon

TPD were called out to the scene just after 1 p.m., where a 30-year-old man died at the house on Caledonia Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is dead from a shooting in east Toledo early Thursday afternoon.

Toledo police were called out to the scene at Caledonia Street just after 1 p.m.

The victim reportedly was shot multiple times and died just before 2 p.m.

Toledo police confirmed that a 30-year-old man died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

TPD said all shooting activity happened inside the house. Neighbors told police they heard 6-7 shots.

Police are still looking for suspects. The location of the shooting was the 2300 block of Caledonia near Noravan.

This is the 61st homicide in the city of Toledo in 2021 according to statistics kept by WTOL 11. Toledo police data show there are 62 homicides so far this year; one of the deaths that TPD counts was of a person who died in 2020 and the death was ruled a homicide in 2021.