Man shot in the parking lot of Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky on Saturday afternoon

A Euclid, Ohio man was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man was shot in the parking lot of the Cedar Point Sports Center just before noon on Saturday.

Sandusky police say they responded to the reported shooting at 11:59 a.m.

Police say an altercation took place outside of the center involving multiple subjects during which an adult male was shot.

The victim suffered from what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported from the scene by members of the Sandusky Fire Department for treatment at Firelands Hospital.

Police arrested a suspect, Mario J. Lacey Sr. from Euclid, OH, shortly after the incident. He was charged with attempted murder and taken to the Erie County Jail.

Police are continuing their investigation.