Man shot in the parking lot of Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky on Saturday afternoon

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man was shot in the parking lot of the Cedar Point Sports Center just before noon on Saturday.
Sandusky police say they responded to the reported shooting at 11:59 a.m.
Police say an altercation took place outside of the center involving multiple subjects during which an adult male was shot.
The victim suffered from what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported from the scene by members of the Sandusky Fire Department for treatment at Firelands Hospital.
Police arrested a suspect, Mario J. Lacey Sr. from Euclid, OH, shortly after the incident. He was charged with attempted murder and taken to the Erie County Jail.
Police are continuing their investigation.
