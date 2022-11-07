Woman killed in Groveport workplace shooting; suspect dead from possible electrocution near facility

Groveport police described the incident as a "domestic violence situation" between a man and woman, both temporary employees at the facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Multiple Columbus-area law enforcement agencies responded just after 5:20 a.m. to reports of a shooting inside the SK Food Group located on Toy Road.

Groveport police described the incident as a "domestic violence situation" between a man and woman, both temporary employees at the facility.

Police said the man shot the woman inside the building and then ran from the facility. The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, police said, died from an apparent electrocution 1/4-mile from the facility. Circumstances surrounding his death are currently unclear. Police also said it appears there was an attempt by the suspect to shoot himself and there was some sort of failure on his part or by the weapon.

The facility was evacuated shortly after the shooting and a SWAT unit with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office swept the building to check for additional victims or threats. Once cleared, the employees were allowed back inside to retrieve their belongings.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police and Obetz Police Department assisted Groveport police and the sheriff's office at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV News for updates.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.