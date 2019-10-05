TOLEDO, Ohio — A union spokesperson says Senator Sherrod Brown will be in Toledo Friday and will join striking Mercy Health health care workers on the picket line.

Senator Brown is expected to be on the picket line at 1:30 p.m.

The strike is on day five with no end in sight.

Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz also spoke out about the strike on Thursday.

