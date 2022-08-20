Sheriff's office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects in Knox County

No officers were injured in the incident.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement officers fatally shot two suspects Saturday morning who allegedly fired shots from inside a home Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

According to Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired at a vehicle from a property on Gilchrist Road around 11:30 p.m on Friday. At least two people were believed to have fired shots from the property.

Around 9 a.m., the suspects were traveling in what Sheffer described a side-by-side vehicle. Sheffer said an officer-involved shooting occurred when law enforcement attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

One person from inside the home was safely removed from the home prior to the shooting and another was safely removed afterwards.

Sheffer said there are multiple suspects involved in the incident. Sheffer did not say what law enforcement agencies the officers are associated with.

Residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrist Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were initially advised to shelter in place, but that advisory has since been lifted. Everyone is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Sheffer said no officers were injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.