Sheriff's Deputy sent to hospital after his vehicle was flipped over in Swanton crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Roads have reopened after a male deputy was trapped in his Lucas County Sheriff's vehicle after an accident with a Tesla.

The Sheriff's vehicle was flipped on its side.

Sergeant Joshua Baldwin with Ohio State Highway Patrol explained that a white Tesla was driving south on Garden Avenue, and the Sheriff's Deputy was driving East on Airport Highway when they struck one another.

Both vehicles ended up on the side of the road, with the Sheriff's vehicle overturned.

Sergeant Baldwin continued to explain that Tesla was not on autopilot at the time.

The accident occurred on Airport Highway and Garden Road in Swanton.

After removing him from the vehicle the deputy was taken to a local hospital. According to Sergeant Baldwin, he is expected to recover.

The driver of the Tesla has no injuries.