BRYAN, Ohio — A sheriff in Ohio who was convicted of posting confidential child abuse reports to the department's website and Facebook page has agreed to step down in exchange for avoiding an indictment on new charges.

Special prosecutor Mark Weaver said Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns will resign March 17. Weaver said Wednesday that Towns engaged in potential felony counts of theft in office.

Towns was facing five misdemeanor charges, stemming from the sheriff's alleged disclosure of confidential child abuse reports online.

Weaver said a deputy was paid to attend his Nov. 4 hearing regarding the child abuse reports and an election board hearing, though there was no official reason for his presence.

The sheriff didn't respond to requests for comment.

The sheriff, who has been working in different capacities as a law enforcement officer for 22 years, had placed a bid for re-election in January.