Eight cows in total were loose in the road and according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a car struck three of them -- killing the animals.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three cows that were loose on the road in Ottawa County were killed after being struck by a vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning.

According to a press release, it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Chicago Drive near 76th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

The sheriff's office says they received a report that eight cows were found in the westbound lanes of Chicago Drive.

A vehicle struck and killed three of the cows. The vehicle sustained significant front end damage in the crash, but the sheriff's office says the driver was not injured.

Chicago Drive had to be shut down for over 90 minutes while the cows were cleared from the road and secured on a nearby farm.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.