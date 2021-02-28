UPS Worldport to distribute initial doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A facility in Kentucky will be one of two centers working on distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — All eyes are on Louisville as two employers work to distribute the first doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to the country.

The McKesson distribution center in Shepherdsville has placed the shot onto UPS trucks, who will in turn transport the vaccine to UPS Worldport for distribution.

There are only two distribution centers working to roll out doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot: one in Bullitt County and another in Memphis.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Johnson & Johnson shot Saturday, greenlighting the distribution of around 3.9 million doses — with ABC reporting some 800,000 doses expected to go directly to pharmacies. By the end of March, Johnson & Johnson will deliver 20 million doses to the U.S.

The vaccine requires only regular refrigeration, making it easier to ship and store. It will also be one shot instead of two, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

UPS Worldport in Louisville will distribute the vaccines across the country, just like it has with the two previous COVID-19 vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson shot will only be for adults at first because only adults were included in initial trials. The shot is considered around 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe symptoms, but that rate was lowered by research conducted in South Africa. In the U.S., efficacy was 72%.

According to FDA briefing documents, the shot is about 85% effective in stopping severe or critical cases of COVID-19.

