Sexual assault case at Lucas County jail under investigation

The alleged victim and the alleged perpetrators were in custody at the same time and housed in the same unit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said it is currently investigating a sexual assault case that took place within the Lucas County Corrections Center.

The alleged victim, as well as the alleged assailants, were all in custody at the same time and housed in the same housing unit.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau is conducting a criminal investigation into the matter, while the Lucas County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Bureau is reviewing the incident to ensure that all internal policies and procedures were adhered to.