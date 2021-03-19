DO YOU KNOW THIS DOG? Severely emaciated but 'incredibly sweet' pup found on Angola Road

Toledo Humane says Parsley was found 'running loose,' though with fractures in her pelvis and femur she was unable to move. (WARNING, photos in story may be graphic)

TOLEDO, Ohio — (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a January rescue operation.)

Toledo Humane Society investigators are asking the public for help in solving the case of an "extremely" emaciated dog that was found March 17.

THS said the female dog they've named Parsley was found by the organization's cruelty investigators around 3 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day near Westbrook Village Mobile Home Park - the 5700 hundred block of Angola near the railroad tracks.

Parsley was found “running loose” but unable to move or walk. She was found extremely emaciated, dehydrated and suffering from several fractures in her pelvis and a fractured femur.

THS says remarkably none of these ailments have stopped her true personality from shining through. "Parsley is incredibly sweet and loves people more than you can imagine, " a THS social media post said.

"As we work to give Parsley a chance at a second life, the Toledo Humane Society is looking for any information on who the possible owner of little Parsley could be. Any information is helpful."

If you recognize Parsley, you are encouraged to call the Toledo Humane Society cruelty department directly at 419-891-1561, or file a report online at https://toledohumane.org/animal-cruelty. All reports remain confidential.