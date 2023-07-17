x
Dogs found chained to floor of vacant Toledo home with no food, water

Police officers forced their way into the home to check on the safety of the animals.
Credit: John Juby/WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several dogs were found chained to the floor of a vacant north Toledo home early Monday morning.

Toledo police officers were sent to a home in the 400 block of Park Street about 3 a.m. after neighbors called with concerns. According to a police report, the front door was open, but the armor-guarded door was not. 

Officers could see inside the residence and observed several dogs chained to the floor and several cages were in close proximity. There was no food or water present and some dogs were suffering from injuries.

Officers forced their way into the home to check on the safety of the animals. The dog warden was called to the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

