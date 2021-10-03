Several crews contain massive outdoor fire in Springfield Twp. Wednesday

An outdoor fire closed Albon Road for nearly 5 hours Wednesday. 9 agencies responded to the fire, which burned across approximately 70-80 acres.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Multiple fire crews battled a large blaze on Albon Road in Springfield Township Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening.

Albon Road has reopened between Angola Road and Airport Highway following the outdoor fire, which Springfield Township Fire & Rescue reports had spread across 70-80 acres.

To put this into perspective, this estimated size of this fire is roughly the size of 53 to 60 football fields at this time.

The fire during dry conditions and gusting winds caused the burn to spread rapidly in the area. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources set up a fire perimeter.

So far, we're told it's unclear exactly how this fire started.

“It’s very daunting. Obviously this wind that’s whipping through I'm not sure how fast it is, you know, 15-20 mile an hour and that’s really hindering our efforts at this time that’s why we have so many agencies out here. We’re trying to contain it the best that we can," said Springfield Twp. Fire Department Battalion Chief Andrew Sauder.

(Video from the scene, courtesy of Springfield Twp. Fire & Rescue Dept.)

The original call came in just after 2 p.m. and the fire started behind Midwest Contracting on the 1400 block of Albon Rd.

The business is not affected and is not suspected to have caused the fire. Midwest Contracting assisted the fire efforts with heavy equipment.

Springfield Fire urges residents and businesses to not open burn due to the threat caused by incidents like this. ODNR reminds the public as well that no open burns are allowed from March to May, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Springfield Township, Monclova, Air National Guard, Richfield Twp., Delta, Metamora-Amboy, the Division of Forestry, Sheriff and State Patrol all responded to the fire.