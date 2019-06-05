LANSING, Mich. — Michigan voters face a new kind of Election Day on Tuesday when they go to the polls.

The election, which holds mostly school funding issues, is the first since voters passed the "Promote the Vote" plan, which changed several aspects of election law through constitutional amendments.

Michigan voters now can get same-day registration and no-reason absentee ballots. Voters who register on Election Day can vote absentee from the clerk's office or take a receipt verifying their registration to their polling place.

Voters still need to request an absentee ballot, even though no reason needs to be given for requesting one.

The process for requesting a ballot is:

Obtain an absentee ballot application. Download an absentee voter ballot application on the Michigan Voter Information Center, www.michigan.gov/elections. City and township clerks also have copies.

Mail or deliver the application to your township or city clerk. Requests must be received by your clerk by 5 p.m. May 3.

You have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to complete the ballot and return it to the clerk's office.

Other constitutional amendments in effect are residents' rights to:

A secret ballot

Timely distribution of absentee ballots to military personnel or those living overseas

Straight-party voting

Automatic registration

Registration by mail up to 15 days before an election

Statewide audit of election results

Tuesday's election widely will be seen as a voting system test ahead of 2020's presidential election.

Schools and communities with issues on the ballot Tuesday in Monroe County are:

Estral Beach Village

Frenchtown Twp Resort Dist. Auth.

Huron Schools

Jefferson Schools

London Township

Schools with issues on the ballot for Lenawee County are:

Morenci Area Schools

Onsted Community Schools

Waldron Area Schools

For more Michigan voter information, visit the secretary of state page here: https://www.michigan.gov/sos/0,4670,7-127-1633_8716---,00.html