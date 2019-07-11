TOLEDO, Ohio — Charges may be filed after several animals were found living in filthy conditions in a north Toledo home Thursday.

An investigator with the Toledo Area Humane Society's cruelty division said a neighbor called them to a house located on east Park Street after they thought the people who lived there moved away.

When the investigator arrived, four adult dogs, one puppy, one deceased puppy, a lizard, hermit crabs, two cats and some hamsters were found with feces on the floor.

All animals are animals are in custody of the TAHS.

The investigation is ongoing.