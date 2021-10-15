Serious crash closes I-75 SB ramp to I-475 WB; car pinned under semi cab

A car is pinned under a semi-tractor trailer cab that is off to the side of the ramp. Emergency and rescue crews are on scene. Avoid the area.

A serious crash has a vehicle pinned under a semi-tractor trailer cab on Friday afternoon, with reports of people inside the car being rescued.

The crash happened southbound at the I-475/I-75 split heading toward I-475 in west Toledo. This is just past Jeep Parkway.

The ramp of I-75 South to I-475 West is closed because of the crash, as is that side of the I-475 West expressway, as of just before 5 p.m.

No immediate report of injuries was available, though it appears the weight of the truck had crushed the roof of the sedan. Rescuers are on scene working to free the occupants of the car as of 5 p.m.