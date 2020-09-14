September is suicide prevention month and this time of year can be tough for many.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in all ages in the United States according to the CDC.

Mental health experts say one way to help is to watch out for one another.

"If you think somebody is struggling please don't hesitate to reach them it might feel terrifying on your part but it's gonna be a huge relief on their part if they can understand not only that they are noticed also they are important," added Jen Wakefield the director of Lucas County SPC Step Up Stop Suicide.

During these times of uncertainty and the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC is also noticing an influx of suicide cases.

"Out of those 5000 people large portion said that they have seriously considered suicide since the pandemic out rages suicide that we know of kills almost 50,000 people every year," said Wakefield.

For anyone who is having thoughts of suicide know that you're not alone.

"Just know you're not alone there's so many of us that are driving every single day because we have mental illness we have got help and now we're facing the world with our weapons we need," said Wakefield.