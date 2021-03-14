Bicyclists injured in two separate crashes in Findlay

The first crash involved a juvenile who was struck by a motorcycle while attempting to cross the street.

A 36-year-old man suffered head and leg injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a car in Findlay on Saturday morning.

Findlay Police say Jeremy Biddle, 36, of Findlay, was riding north on the 200 block of Broad Ave. in the right lane when he was hit from behind by a car being driven by 31-year-old Cory Cramer, also of Findlay.

Police say Biddle was thrown from his bike. He was taken to the hospital.

Cramer was cited for not maintaining assured clear distance ahead and for failing to reinstate his license.

The crash happened around 5:17 a.m.

That crash followed another incident in Findlay in which a juvenile on a bicycle was struck by a motorcyclist on Friday afternoon.

In that crash, the juvenile attempted to cross N. Main St. near S. Cliff Dr. from a private drive when they were struck by 36-year-old Judy Joseph, of Lima, who was riding north on N. Main St.

Both Joseph and the juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile was cited for failure to yield.

That crash happened around 4:15 p.m.