ROSSFORD, Ohio — You might not expect your local Target to be quiet and dark, yet that's just what happened Wednesday morning of November for those with autism.

Bittersweet Farms and Target teamed up to offer a sensory-friendly shopping for people on the autism spectrum.

Sensory-friendly shopping means lights were dimmed, the music was turned off, and foot traffic was limited.

Many of these sights and sounds can be overwhelming and overstimulating for those on the autism spectrum.

One participant said this event means the world to her. She said turning off the blinding lights and loud music means she could shop in peace. Beth Meyer overslept last year.

When asked why she thought it was worth it to get up early this year, Meyer said, “The fact that I got out here and did it. And showed that this can be done for the autistic people that this is a good cause, Target brought all of their employees here ahead of time to do this."

Two local Target stores, the ones in Rossford and Spring Meadows, opened one hour early to offer the experience from 7 to 8 a.m.

Julie Champa, development director for Bittersweet Farms, said they want to make sure there is a space for everyone to shop and live as they need.

Bittersweet Farms is a local organization from Whitehouse that serves adults and teens across the autism spectrum.

While all of the individuals shopping Wednesday were from Bittersweet Farms, the event was open to anyone with autism and their family members.

If you'd like to support Bittersweet Farms and their mission, head to bittersweetfarms.org.

