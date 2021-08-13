Senior living community in Adrian left without power following Wednesday storm

When the storms hit, power got knocked out, shutting off A/C and the elevators. Firefighters have been going door-to-door for welfare checks and delivering meals.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Thanks to the storms this week, seniors living at an apartment complex in Adrian have been without power now for more than two days. They got help Friday from local firefighters and the American Red Cross.

Riverview Terrance Apartments, a 163-unit, 12-story building, is located at 400 College Ave.

A 63-year-old resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, has lived at the complex for eight years. "There are so many seniors in this building and there are so many disabled people that they couldn't get down or out. And there's still people who haven't come down because they can't get down the stairway," she said.

When storms hit Wednesday afternoon, the power got knocked out, shutting off the A/C and the elevators. Firefighters have been going door-to-door doing welfare checks on residents and delivering Meals on Wheels.

"Currently we have power going to the emergency services so the fire alarm is working, the medical alarms are working if people have a medical emergency. There are emergency lights and exit lights activiating," said Fire Chief Eric Massingill of the Adrian Fire Dept.

A property manager said they do have an emergency generator, however, it malfunctioned and therefore wasn't providing power to the elevators, leaving some residents stranded on the first floor. The American Red Cross brought in cots, pillows and blankets for the residents.

Massingill said a downed utility pole right across the street may be partly to blame for the power outage. He adds Consumers Energy will be bringing in a generator Friday afternoon so hopefully, the elevators will be back up and running soon.