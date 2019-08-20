TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo invites seniors to come be a kid again and enjoy everything the Zoo has to offer during the Zoo's Senior Discovery Days.

During September and October, seniors aged 60 and older receive free parking in the Anthony Wayne Trail lot and a free small coffee and mini muffin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Timberline Bakery from Monday through Friday.

Seniors also receive a 20% discount on merchandise in Zoo gift shops along with a $5 discount on any Zoo membership.

On Tuesdays during September and October, seniors also receive free Zoo admission on top of the free parking and discounts.

Fun activities will also be offered including concerts, bingo, tours of the historic Works Progress Administration-era buildings, a live presentation in our Aquarium and a presentation of the new ProMedica Museum of Natural History.

Visit the Zoo's website for more information.