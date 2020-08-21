Senior centers and adult day centers plan to reopen next month

Senior centers across Wood County are still working out a timeline for four phases of their reopening plan.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Senior centers across the state were among the first places to close when the coronavirus pandemic first started to take hold in Ohio in March.

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine addressed the reopening of adult daycares and senior centers starting on September 21st. In Wood County, senior centers have been working hard so they are ready when the day finally comes.

"I've been working through this time to think of programs and guidelines that will allow us to be reopening and now we're gonna have the opportunity to implementing these," said Denise Niece the director of the Wood County committee of aging.

Wood Counties board passed a mask policy that is in place for all visitors, guest, participants, and staff who must wear a face-mask before walking into the facility. Other policies are in place as well.

"We also have a travel policy being in place for staff, so depending on where they go on the weekends it depends what type of face-to-face contact they can have or what kind of contact they can have with the older adults," said Niece.

Niece is excited to have participants back but hopes seniors remain cooperative as they are still working out protocols to keep everyone safe.

"Seniors across Ohio need to be patient with the senior centers in our community because we have to follow the protocols that are being handed to us and we are so excited to have our participants back," added Niece.