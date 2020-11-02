TIFFIN, Ohio — A new partnership in Seneca County is aimed to help new business owners get their projects off the ground.

The Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership has formed a committee of local government officials, business owners and attorneys who are focused on local entrepreneurship.

The idea is the committee will help streamline the process for those who may not know of all of the hurdles that need to be cleared to start a new business.

"No matter who someone goes to contact, whether it's a government organization or if it's a committee or a business, they know where to send them. Everyone knows where the resources are. And it's a coordinated effort, no wrong door for them to knock on," said Audrey Flood. She's the development manager at the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership

The committee has met twice this year so far.

They have begun to work with Great Lakes Community Action, who can access the federal Rural Communities Development Initiative Grant.

Though most economic development groups usually focus on bringing in new businesses to their communities, they also know the value of helping small business thrive as well.

"Instead of always pulling people in from the outside, we need to grow the people that are already here. There tends to be a lot of value for entrepreneurs. If they grow here, they stay here, they invest here, they are a part of the community. There's great value that comes from entrepreneurship and the jobs that they proved and the keep here," said Flood.

Currently the entrepreneurship committee is still working on finalizing their strategic planning. However, they are already willing to help any entrepreneurs in Seneca County.

Audrey Flood can be contacted at flood@tiffinseneca.org

RELATED: Seneca County acts to strengthen defense for defendants who can't afford attorneys

RELATED: Seneca County health board grants Sunny Farms Landfill license