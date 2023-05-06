Seneca County Pizza Trail aims to showcase area love of pizza

19 total pizza spots are participating in the combined promotional event and geocache trail.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Whether it's plain cheese, pepperoni, or any assortment of toppings, there's a pizza out there for everyone.

This is why all of the pizza places in Seneca County are partnering to get more people through their doors.

19 local pizza spots in Seneca County are taking part in the newly created Seneca County Pizza Trail.

Organizers hope the promotion will spread the word about this area's love for pizza, and their own distinct take on the classic item.

"If New York is thin crust, and Chicago is deep dish, we're right in the middle," said Johnny Reino, owner of Reino's Pizza & Subs. "I think everybody has a nice medium crust and great flavor."

Starting on Saturday, June 17, participants can pick up a Pizza Trail passport at the Tiffin Hampton Inn and patronize any and all of the the featured restaurants across the county.

The hope is people from the area can find a new regular spot, and those from out of town can discover what Seneca County has to offer.

"Everyone has their own story to tell, and all of the owners have different backgrounds and different experiences in how they got to be where they are," said Bryce Riggs, executive director of Destination Seneca County. "And if we allow others the opportunity to come explore and try some good pizza along the way I think everyone will be happy."

"Everybody can get the style they want, the sauce they want. Some people like a sweeter sauce, some people like a little bit tangier sauce," said Rick Kessler, owner of Left Field Pizza. "So, there's more thane enough options out there, so it's great being a part of that."

Once participants have visited six locations on their passport, they will have earned a free T-shirt. If they tick off all 19 locations, they've earned a unique Slice of Seneca County geocaching coin.

Along with the promotion, Destination Seneca County created a corresponding Geocache Trail at each stop as well.

So even if a variety of pizza isn't enough to get people to visit, those who enjoy the outdoor hobby can enjoy the pizza trail as well.

"We wanted to use this as an opportunity to promote our community, as well as with geocaching," Riggs said. "Because we've been pretty lucky with the last year and a half with folks visiting our community. So we thought why don't we partner with this and really expand the audience, and who doesn't like pizza?"