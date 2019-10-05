TIFFIN, Ohio — Seneca County's special drug court has been awarded a grant that was only given out to 20 different communities nationwide.

The Seneca County Participating in Victory of Transition Court, has been running since last March. The court allows people charged with drug offenses to stay out of jail if they agree to recovery and follow-up with the three-judge panel.

The court program has now been awarded with a $ 2 million grant from the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.

The funding will be spread out as $ 400,000 a year for five years. It will allow the PIVOT court to expand from 60 participants to 100 and add more services such as transportation, health assessments and improve quality control.

"One thing that people wouldn't think much about but the ability to keep track of what we're doing,which I think is an important piece of the puzzle as well. What are we doing that is working, what are we doing that perhaps could use some improvement," Seneca County Common Please Judge Michael Kelby.

The drug court will receive the funding this summer.