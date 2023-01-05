Seneca County names new Health Commissioner

This comes just under two months after the firing of the previous commissioner.

The Seneca County Board of Health approved a new county Health Commissioner Friday, just under two months after the firing of the previous commissioner.

According to Seneca County officials, the Board approved the hiring of Julie Richards, who is expected to start in the position on July 31. The interim health commissioner, Laura Wallrabenstein, is to retire at the end of July.

This comes after the Board of Health fired the previous commissioner, Anne Goon. Goon said she has appealed that firing.

Officials with the Seneca County health Department said they were not ready to release the details of Goon's firing, but our 11 Investigates team learned Goon had been given a $5,000 raise the previous year and has not been disciplined by the Board according to public record.