TIFFIN, Ohio — The Seneca County local health department approved Sunny Farms' license by unanimous vote Monday in a public meeting following months-long issues the dumping ground has had in the community.

The decision allows the landfill to operate for the remainder of 2019.

Public comments weren't allowed at Monday's meeting.

This was the first time residents and Seneca County General Health District met since Sunny Farms agreed on a $3.7 dollar settlement with the state.

Part of the agreement includes $1.7 million in civil penalties and the remaining $2 million are overdue fees.

When this agreement was reached, a previously scheduled Seneca County General Health District meeting to review the landfill’s operational license was cancelled.

Now, Sunny Farms has permission to continue to operate from the state and the county.

The Ohio Attorney General said the dumping ground is in “substantial compliance” with its regulations.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.