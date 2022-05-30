x
Seneca County crash Sunday results in one fatality, driver seriously injured

Kenneth and Heather Salyers of Bellevue, Ohio were involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. Heather sustained fatal injuries.
FLAT ROCK, Ohio — A crash Sunday evening on County Road 29 south of Flat Rock, Ohio, resulted in one fatality, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver, Kenneth Salyers of Bellevue, Ohio, was heading northbound toward Flat Rock when he drove left of center and struck an unoccupied parked car, a press release states.

Heather Salyers, also of Bellevue, was the front seat passenger.

Both Kenneth and Heather were not wearing seatbelts and Heather sustained fatal injuries, the press release states. Kenneth sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo.

According to the press release, alcohol and drug usage is considered a factor and the crash remains under investigation by the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

